ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

