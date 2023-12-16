ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,337 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

