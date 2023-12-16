ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

