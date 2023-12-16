ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after acquiring an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,400,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after acquiring an additional 487,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.