ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 1,537 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.