ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $111,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $571.90 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $581.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.71 and its 200 day moving average is $446.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.33.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

