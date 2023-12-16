ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $164,000 in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 1,975.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 51,505 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 384.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

