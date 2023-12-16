ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $194,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.