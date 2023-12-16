ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $233,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.01 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

