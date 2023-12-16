ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $252,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ETR opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $115.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

