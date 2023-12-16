ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

