ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 44.5% in the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 162.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.