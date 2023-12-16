ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $99,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 24,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $8.60 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

