ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after buying an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.