ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 495,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after buying an additional 361,168 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on BP. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.10.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

