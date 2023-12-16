ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 65,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,554,050. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.59 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

