ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,600 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

