ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,300 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

