ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $107,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,026,000 after acquiring an additional 610,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 757,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 1.9 %

MSEX stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.72. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $90.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

