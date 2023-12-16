ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIS opened at $218.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $219.29.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.