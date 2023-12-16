ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $110,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $11,086,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $98.63 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

