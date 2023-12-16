ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $122,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $70,071,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

S&P Global stock opened at $435.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.10.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

