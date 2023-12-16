ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Simmons Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Altria Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 311,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.