ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $191,000 Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

MCI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.39.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

