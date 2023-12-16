ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 43.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.