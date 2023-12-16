ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.32 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

