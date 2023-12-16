ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
