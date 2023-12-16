Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -252.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

