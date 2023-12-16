State Street Co. (STT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on January 12th

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

State Street has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. State Street has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect State Street to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.09. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 207.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in State Street by 55,600.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

