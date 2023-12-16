Status Trading Down 7.3% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $167.54 million and $9.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00013105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,317.42 or 1.00028997 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,231,525 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,231,524.941378 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.042665 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $10,157,709.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.