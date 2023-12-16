Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,378,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,756,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,944,000 after buying an additional 462,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steelcase by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after buying an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.