Steem Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.68 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $116.47 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00170716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.00545276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00406222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00117745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 450,887,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

