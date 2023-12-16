Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STLC. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CSFB lowered shares of Stelco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.55 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

Get Stelco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stelco

Stelco Trading Down 0.7 %

Stelco Announces Dividend

STLC opened at C$48.27 on Tuesday. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.85. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.