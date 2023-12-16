Stellar (XLM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74.84 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.53 billion and $74.84 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stellar Coin Profile
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,070 coins and its circulating supply is 28,190,199,553 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.
Buying and Selling Stellar
