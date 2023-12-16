Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

