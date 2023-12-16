Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens started coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €28.31 ($30.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.26. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €16.92 ($18.19) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17). The business had revenue of €295.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 170.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

