Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) PT Raised to $56.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

STC stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.