Stifel Nicolaus Trims Keyera (TSE:KEY) Target Price to C$38.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.25.

Get Keyera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.10. Keyera has a one year low of C$27.98 and a one year high of C$34.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9212191 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.