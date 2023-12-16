STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

STM stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

