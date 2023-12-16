StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Performance
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Neonode Company Profile
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
