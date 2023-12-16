StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neonode

Neonode Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investor AB boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

