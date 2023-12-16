StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

