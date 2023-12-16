StockNews.com Downgrades Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn’s Stock Up 15.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Shares of CONN stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

