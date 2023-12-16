StockNews.com Downgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Hold

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

MTH opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.29. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $88.29 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile



Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

