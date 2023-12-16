StockNews.com Downgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Shares of TRU opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

