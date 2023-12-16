StockNews.com Downgrades Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) to Hold

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WMK opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 86.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Weis Markets by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.