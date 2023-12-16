StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athersys in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.