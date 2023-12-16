StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
