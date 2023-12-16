StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

