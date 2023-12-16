StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 239.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

