StockNews.com Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.08. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.