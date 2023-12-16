StockNews.com Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXLS. TD Cowen cut their price target on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.43.

ExlService stock opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. ExlService has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ExlService by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ExlService by 944.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 452.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

