StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $752.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $21,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 397,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1,585.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 270,354 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

